



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The earth welcomed home three space travelers today who had departed the planet well before anyone had ever heard of COVID-19.

The crew members from the International Space Station include a local guy, Army physician and New Castle native Andrew Morgan. He’s been aboard the Space Station since July.

50 years ago a crisis in space ended in the safe return of the #Apollo13 crew. Now, during the return of the Soyuz MS-15 crew, the crisis is on Earth. The constant: dedication and ingenuity of the mission control centers around the globe. pic.twitter.com/S20qfrbMbN — Andrew Morgan (@AstroDrewMorgan) April 17, 2020

Because earth has a pandemic, and space travel can weaken one’s immune system, the return of Morgan and his crew mates aboard a Russian Soyuz capsule brought extra precautions.

Their journey took more than 3 hours.

My roots are deep in western Pennsylvania, so I was pleased to get a nice clear shot in my final weeks on @Space_Station. Thanks for following along for the past 9 months. Stay well and see yinz back on Earth! pic.twitter.com/heF2DV8CDV — Andrew Morgan (@AstroDrewMorgan) April 10, 2020

The recovery team at the landing site had been under close medical supervision for a month, and tested for the coronavirus.

The astronauts now face strict quarantine, living at NASA for the time being.