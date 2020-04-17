



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A local organization is providing meals to hospital workers while supporting restaurants impacted by coronavirus closures.

Frontline Foods, which has a chapter in Pittsburgh, collects donations to buy meals from local restaurants and then delivers the food to hospitals.

The 44 Frontline Foods chapters in the United States have raised over $2 million and provided over 70,000 meals, according to the organization’s website.

Anne Kelly is the head of the Pittsburgh chapter.

She moved to Pittsburgh in February but quickly found an opportunity through Frontline Foods to help some of those most impacted by the coronavirus.

“People can donate money to these restaurants, thereby trying to keep the restaurants afloat, and then we can try and coordinate deliveries to the hospitals,” Kelly said.

Frontline Foods Pittsburgh made its first delivery Sunday to Allegheny General and West Penn hospitals.

AGH and UPMC East each received a delivery Friday.

“Any little thing like that, it just really lifts morale and lifts spirits,” said Alaina Martini, an ER nurse for Allegheny General. “It means a lot.”

Martini and her coworkers received some of the meals from Frontline Foods.

“We absolutely appreciate the kind gestures,” Martini said. “I think we’re all going to need to hit the gym after this, given the really good food people have been sending us.”

Three different restaurants in Pittsburgh have contributed meals to Frontline Foods, including The Warren, BRGR, and Spoon.

The effort bought over 300 meals from The Warren in the last week alone.

“It keeps it so our staff is busy,” said owner Spencer Warren. “We can maintain the whole staff and we have a lot of volunteers, as well.”

Kelly says the Pittsburgh chapter of Frontline Foods has raised around $12,000 and provided 465 meals to hospital workers, but she believes the effort can grow.

“That combination of Pittsburghers’ willingness to step up and contribute and to help their neighbor, I think, is going to make Pittsburgh one of the most successful cities with regard to the Frontline Foods effort,” she said.

To make a donation or to register a restaurant or healthcare facility, visit the Frontline Foods website here.