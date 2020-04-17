Comments
HARRISBURG (KDKA) – Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate rose by 1.3 percent in March, reaching 6%.
However, the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry’s March unemployment and jobs survey collected data from the week of March 8-14, prior to many of the COVID-19-related business and school closures.
The national unemployment rate rose to 4.4%.
Pennsylvania’s civilian labor force declined by 19,000 over the month from February’s record-high. The nonfarm jobs were down 40,400 from February, as well.
Jobs were down in 10 of the 11 industry supersectors, and the largest industry decline was in leisure & hospitality.
More information can be found on the Pennsylvania’s Department of Labor and Industry’s website.
