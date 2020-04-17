



HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA/AP) – Pennsylvania will gradually reopen its economy using a “data driven” and “regional” approach.

Gov. Tom Wolf outlined the plan at a Friday afternoon press conference. The plan does not include a timetable or many details about the metrics that Gov. Tom Wolf and his administration will use to decide that Pennsylvania can begin emerging from the coronavirus pandemic after weeks of social distancing.

Wolf’s plan comes a day after President Donald Trump, pressing to restart the ravaged U.S. economy, gave governors a road map for economic recovery.

“Unfortunately, we cannot flip a switch and reopen the Commonwealth,” he said. “There isn’t going to be one big day. We need to make smart, data-driven decisions, and we can’t be impulsive. We can’t be emotional. We have to follow science.”

Today I’m announcing my plan for the future of Pennsylvania as we continue to battle #COVID19. The plan includes details on: 1️⃣ Relief for Pennsylvanians

2️⃣ Reopening Pennsylvania

3️⃣ Recovery for Pennsylvanianshttps://t.co/HCdjAYMYmP — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) April 17, 2020

He said when the state does reopen, the approach will be a data-driven, targeted and regional-based.

There will also be guidance and recommendations issued for employers, individuals and healthcare facilities to assure accountability.

He says reopening means there needs to be enough PPE and testing available.

It also requires a monitoring and surveillance program that would allow the Commonwealth to quickly take actions for containment or mitigation.

The plan also means protecting the vulnerable population by limiting visitors to nursing homes and jails.

Finally, he says a reopening plan means limitations on large gatherings “not limited to occupations,” which will remain in place for the whole reopening process.

Next week, Gov. Wolf says he will outline more specific steps for reopening. Just like closing the state was a staged approach, closing county by county, he says he expects reopening the state to work in a similar way.

“There’s not one policy, or one answer, or one ideology that can solve all of the problems ahead on the road to recovery,” he said.

He went on to say, “We’re not Republicans and we’re not Democrats. We’re Pennsylvanians.”

Before this, the governor has not given any timetable on reopening. Wolf, while acknowledging catastrophic damage to the economy, has said adequate testing capabilities are not yet in place in Pennsylvania or anywhere else to start trying to return to normal.

“I think that we ought to stay the course right now,” the Democrat told reporters on a telephone conference call. “It is hard, it is devastating the economy, no question about it, but letting this virus overwhelm the health care system and the ability of Pennsylvanians to resist it would be even worse for the economy.”

A stay-at-home order is in effect for the entire state until April 30. Schools and businesses are closed indefinitely.

The Pennsylvania Senate passed a bill on Wednesday to reopen businesses if they follow social distancing guidelines set by the CDC.

Opening or staying closed has turned into a political issue, with Republicans accusing Gov. Wolf of creating a secretive process for determining which businesses stay open and which ones close. Meanwhile, Democrats accuse Republicans of ignoring health experts and risking lives.

Pennsylvania Lt. Governor John Fetterman said on Twitter that Governor Tom Wolf is likely to veto Senate Bill 613.

