



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed 1,706 additional positive cases of COVID-19 Friday, as well as 49 additional Coronavirus-related deaths.

Total cases of the virus statewide now stands at 29,441, and the death toll is now up to 756.

The Health Department says all 67 counties in Pennsylvania now have cases of COVID-19. All patients are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

State health officials say 117,932 patients have tested negative for the virus.

State Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said: “COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to rise in Pennsylvania, and even though the daily increases are not exponential, now is not the time to become complacent. We must continue to stay home to protect ourselves, our families, our community. If you must go out, please make as few trips as possible and wear a mask to protect not only yourself, but other people as well. We need all Pennsylvanians to continue to heed these efforts to protect our vulnerable Pennsylvanians, our health care workers and frontline responders.”

Nearly 40% of the cases have been diagnosed in the 25-49 age group. Nearly 29% percent of cases are between the ages of 50-64.

Here is the full age breakdown from the state:

Nearly 1% are aged 0-4;

Nearly 1% are aged 5-12;

1% are aged 13-18;

6% are aged 19-24;

Nearly 40% are aged 25-49;

Nearly 29% are aged 50-64; and

23% are aged 65 or older.

According to state health numbers there are 3,716 resident cases of COVID-19 in nursing and personal care homes across Pennsylvania. Among in employees ther are 420 diagnosed cases, bringing the entire total to 4,136. Out of the total deaths across Pennsylvania, state officials say 398 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Locally, Allegheny County health officials confirmed 947 positive cases and 43 deaths on Friday.

Here is the daily county-by-county breakdown:

Adams — Positives 70; Negatives 1118; Deaths 1

Allegheny — Positives 947; Negatives 10199; Deaths 43

Armstrong — Positives 32 ; Negatives 424; Deaths 2

Beaver — Positives 178; Negatives 1478; Deaths 15

Bedford — Positives 13; Negatives 83; Deaths 1

Berks — Positives 1537; Negatives 3432; Deaths 34

Blair — Positives 14; Negatives 589

Bradford — Positives 20; Negatives 334

Bucks — Positives 1524; Negatives 5139; Deaths 64

Butler — Positives 157; Negatives 1682; Deaths 5

Cambria — Positives 14; Negatives 432; Deaths 1

Cameron — Positives 1; Negatives 19

Carbon — Positives 118; Negatives 722; Deaths 7

Centre — Positives 73; Negatives 570; Deaths 1

Chester — Positives 739; Negatives 3606; Deaths 30

Clarion — Positives 18; Negatives 362

Clearfield — Positives 9; Negatives 303

Clinton — Positives 10; Negatives 87

Columbia — Positives 166; Negatives 117; Deaths 3

Crawford — Positives 16; Negatives 531

Cumberland — Positives 154; Negatives 761; Deaths 4

Dauphin — Positives 311; Negatives 2178; Deaths 7

Delaware — Positives 2226; Negatives 5825; Deaths 73

Elk — Positives 2; Negatives 107

Erie — Positives 48; Negatives 1213

Fayette — Positives 66; Negatives 1263; Deaths 3

Forest — Positives 7; Negatives 21

Franklin — Positives 89; Negatives 2009

Fulton — Positives 2; Negatives 51

Greene — Positives 24; Negatives 299

Huntingdon — Positives 12; Negatives 173

Indiana — Positives 45; Negatives 390; Deaths 3

Jefferson — Positives 2; Negatives 231

Juniata — Positives 63; Negatives 51

Lackawanna — Positives 592; Negatives 1386; Deaths 30

Lancaster — Positives 1030; Negatives 5217; Deaths 35

Lawrence — Positives 59; Negatives 490; Deaths 5

Lebanon — Positives 424; Negatives 1778; Deaths 2

Lehigh — Positives 2092; Negatives 5441; Deaths 29

Luzerne — Positives 1668; Negatives 2960; Deaths 31

Lycoming — Positives 32; Negatives 689

McKean — Positives 4; Negatives 108

Mercer — Positives 56; Negatives 391; Deaths 1

Mifflin — Positives 17; Negatives 491

Monroe — Positives 929; Negatives 1952; Deaths 29

Montgomery — Positives 2684; Negatives 11330; Deaths 97

Montour — Positives 48; Negatives 2854

Northampton — Positives 1335; Negatives 4550; Deaths 27

Northumberland — Positives 60; Negatives 218

Perry — Positives 18; Negatives 101; Deaths 1

Philadelphia — Positives 8138; Negatives 18755; Deaths 136

Pike — Positives 290; Negatives 900; Deaths 8

Potter — Positives 4; Negatives 46

Schuylkill — Positives 244; Negatives 1375; Deaths 4

Snyder — Positives 25; Negatives 112; Deaths 1

Somerset — Positives 15; Negatives 277

Sullivan — Positives 1; Negatives 19

Susquehanna — Positives 58; Negatives 147; Deaths 1

Tioga — Positives 14; Negatives 153; Deaths 1

Union — Positives 26; Negatives 391

Venango — Positives 6; Negatives 177

Warren — Positives 1; Negatives 125

Washington — Positives 75; Negatives 1320; Deaths 1

Wayne — Positives 81; Negatives 344; Deaths 2

Westmoreland — Positives 249; Negatives 3107; Deaths 13

Wyoming — Positives 16; Negatives 59; Deaths 1

York — Positives 443; Negatives 4870; Deaths 4

The entire state remains under a Stay-At-Home Order. Also, all non-life-sustaining businesses have been ordered to be closed and schools are closed statewide indefinitely.

