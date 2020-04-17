PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A city firefighter who tested positive for coronavirus has recovered and returned to work.
Pittsburgh Public Safety says the firefighter started experiencing flu-like symptoms on March 27 then tested positive for COVID-19 on April 1. The firefighter didn’t require hospitalization.
Seven others who came in contact with this firefighter on March 26 were self-quarantined but never developed symptoms. They’re also back on the job.
“Other departments have seen 10, 15, even 20 percent of their personnel become ill, but we have so far avoided anything like that,” Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich said in a press release.
“This virus is volatile and dangerous, but we have implemented numerous measures that we hope will continue to keep our numbers as low as possible.”
Police, firefighters, paramedics, animal control officers and park rangers were all issued masks to be worn at all times.
