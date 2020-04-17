



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for Erie County

Rain and snow are moving into the area throughout the morning and into the afternoon today. Most precipitation is expected this afternoon and through the evening hours but light snow arriving before noon can’t be ruled out.

Most places will see rain but those in Butler and north of Butler will see either a rain-snow mix or all snow.

The Winter Weather Advisory for Erie County says to expect 2-4 inches of snow over the next 24 hours.

Other areas such as Mercer and Venango counties should expect to see at least an inch of snow, if not more. The rain and snow will wrap up around 1:00 a.m. Saturday morning for most places but the Laurel Highlands may see snow linger through sunrise.

Saturday will be dry with a high around 50 degrees.

Sunday will be warm with highs near 60 degrees and just a small chance of light rain during the afternoon.

