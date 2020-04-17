Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Port Authority is requiring visitors to its downtown service center to wear masks and is strongly encouraging passengers to cover their faces.
In compliance with Secretary of State Dr. Rachel Levine‘s order that issued guidelines on employee safety, Port Authority says visitors can’t enter the downtown service center unless they’re wearing a mask or face covering.
“Port Authority continues to strongly encourage passengers wear masks or other face covering while on our vehicles,” a press release said.
Port Authority has changed some of its operations since the outbreak, including reducing its service, implementing social distancing policies and increasing cleaning efforts.
