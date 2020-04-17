CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has ordered that residents and staffers of all nursing homes in the state immediately be tested for the coronavirus.
The Republican governor on Friday says his executive order comes after some testing discrepancies when outbreaks have cropped up in nursing homes.
The state health department and National Guard will carry out the testing. He didn’t specify a timeline for the testing but according to figures from the West Virginia Health Care Association, the effort could take several weeks.
Officials say at least 13 people have died and 754 have tested positive for the virus.
