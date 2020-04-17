Comments
MORGANTOWN (KDKA) – Another individual that worked or lived in the Evansdale Complex at West Virginia University has tested positive for COVID-19.
WVU has tested 108 people that were living or working in the Evansdale Complex.
Only one of the 108 tests came back positive. That person is now isolating.
Others in the building were released from self-quarantine.
