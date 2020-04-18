PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department says the number of Coronavirus-related deaths has climbed to 47, and the total number of cases of the virus county-wide now stands at 1,009.
Of the those patients, 178 have been or are hospitalized.
Health officials confirmed 4 additional deaths and 62 additional cases Saturday. There have been two additional hospitalizations in the last 24 hours.
All deaths have occurred in patients 56 to 103 years old. The median age of patients who have died is 83 years old.
Women make up 54 percent of cases while men make up 46 percent. The majority of cases are patients ages 25-49, while 28 percent of cases are in people between 50 years old and 64 years old and 27 percent of cases are in people 65 and older.
More information on the Coronavirus pandemic:
- CDC Coronavirus Information
- CDC Global Map of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
- Pennsylvania Department of Health Information
- Allegheny County Health Department Information
