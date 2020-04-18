Comments
CLARION/WASHINGTON COUNTIES (KDKA) — Clarion County reported its first coronavirus-related death Saturday.
In statistics provided by the state health department, Clarion County has 18 positive cases and 370 people who have tested negative.
Washington County has reported its second coronavirus-related death Saturday. According to data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, Washington County has 79 positive confirmed cases and 1,492 people who tested negative.
You must log in to post a comment.