ALTOONA (KDKA) — Starting this Sunday, there will be new hours for at-risk customers at Sheetz.
From 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., at-risk customers will be prioritized every Sunday at each Sheetz location in Pennsylvania.
“This policy is being implemented to provide at-risk customers with a comfortable in-store experience. Sheetz’s store employees will not be checking IDs of customers during this hour, but asks that community members respect this reserved hour,” a press release from Sheetz said.
Sheetz also announced it will be complying with Governor Wolf’s order requiring customers and employees to wear masks at all times at businesses that will take effect this Sunday at 8:00 p.m.
