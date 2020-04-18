Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A sixth Port Authority employee has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a Port Authority spokesperson.
The employee last worked on April 13 and is in self-quarantine at home.
This is the second West Mifflin employee to test positive for the virus. As such, Port Authority is moving its maintenance team at this location to a holiday work schedule while an outside cleaning crew is brought in to decontaminate the facilities.
Transit service in West Mifflin will not be impacted by this development.
As of Friday, 59 Port Authority employees are awaiting COVID-19 testing results and are not working at this time.
