HARRISBURG (KDKA) – The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board is offering curbside pickup at several Fine Wine & Good Spirits locations beginning on Monday.
Of those locations, several Allegheny County locations will be offering the service.
A full list of locations can be found on their website.
This is also happening after the PLCB announced they saw a 261% increase in online sales in just 15 days after they closed physical stores on April 1.
Those wanting to order from Fine Wine & Good Spirits are limited to one order, six bottles, and must pay with a debit or credit card over the phone.
PLCB says all sales are final.
Orders can be placed and picked up between 9:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. on Monday-Saturday.
