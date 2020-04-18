BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Gov. Wolf Says Planning In Works To Gradually Reopen Economy, No Timetable
Filed Under:Coronavirus Outbreak In Pennsylvania: KDKA Complete Coverage, Curbside Pickup, Fine Wine And Good Spirits, Local TV, Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board, Pennsylvania News


HARRISBURG (KDKA) – The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board is offering curbside pickup at several Fine Wine & Good Spirits locations beginning on Monday.

Of those locations, several Allegheny County locations will be offering the service.

A full list of locations can be found on their website.

This is also happening after the PLCB announced they saw a 261% increase in online sales in just 15 days after they closed physical stores on April 1.

Those wanting to order from Fine Wine & Good Spirits are limited to one order, six bottles, and must pay with a debit or credit card over the phone.

PLCB says all sales are final.

Orders can be placed and picked up between 9:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. on Monday-Saturday.

