FINLEYVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) — The Finleyville Food Pantry will be holding an event to distribute food and other essential items Saturday.
It will be taking place at the First Presbyterian Church on Washington Avenue from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m.
Organizers say that used to help around 75 people per week, but are now seeing nearly 300 people per week.
Many are laid off or have lost their jobs.
“I don’t want the glory. I am not God. I am not a hero. I do this because I want to and I feel that I am doing God’s work for people. Whatever they need, I am here,” said Pat Trumpie of the Finleyville Food Pantry.
