



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Getting fresh food from the farms to one’s home takes more steps than you might realize.

Now, in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, one company is making it a top priority that those handling and transporting the food are taking the proper safety precautions.

Consumer Fresh Produce is the largest provider of fresh produce in the Pittsburgh area, delivering fruit and vegetables to local grocery stores, small wholesalers, and selling directly to customers.

The Strip District-based company donated some of their food at a recent food distribution in Homestead.

Joseph McCain a Consumer Fresh Produce employee, said the company is taking extra precautions as workers handle and transport food during the coronavirus pandemic.

“From our receiving to our shipping department, and sales staff, we take pride in making sure that our food is safe and at the correct temperature,” he said. “It’s just something that increased a little bit but we’ve always been that way, especially when you’re dealing with food. We’ve always been a champion of that.

Now, before employees can enter the building, they have to be screened.

“You have to come in with a mask, get a temperature reading, and if your temperature is reading normal, then you’re able to stay, if it’s high and they seem to be sick, we send them home,” McCain said.

Customers are no longer permitted in the building to purchase produce, instead, it’s delivered to them outside.

It’s another increased safety precaution to maintain the health of workers, the consumers, and the food that’s being distributed.