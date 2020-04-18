SHADYSIDE (KDKA) — Paul O’Neill, 84, passed away Saturday morning after complications with lung cancer.
O’Neill previously served as the Treasury Secretary under former President George W. Bush, and he was the CEO of Alcoa Corp from 1987 to 1999.
“Paul was a friend, a dedicated public servant and a loyal Pittsburgher who leaves a remarkable legacy,” former Pennsylvania Governor Tom Ridge said. “I’ll always be thankful to Paul for working with me when I was governor to elevate academic standards for Pennsylvania’s children.
“As CEO of Alcoa, Paul prioritized worker safety and was committed to keeping the company’s headquarters in Pittsburgh,” he continued. “Later, we would serve together under President Bush in a post 9/11 White House. My, how our nation could have benefitted from a strategic and driven corporate leader and public servant like Paul O’Neill right now.”
O’Neill died in his home in Shadyside according to our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
You must log in to post a comment.