HARRISBURG (KDKA) — Governor Wolf announced that $16 million would be provided to food banks across the state Saturday.

“COVID-19 has caused severe economic stress for many Pennsylvanians, and as a result our food banks have been working in overdrive with unprecedented demand,” Wolf said.

“We’re proud of the Pennsylvanians who are sacrificing so much for the greater good. We’ll continue to push hard and advocate on their behalf, because no one should have to go without when they’re doing their part to save lives.”

The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture received $14.9 million in federal aid from the national department of agriculture. Those funds will support the Emergency Food Assistance Program in Pennsylvania. The state department of agriculture will send $3.75 million from the Emergency Food Assistance Program to 18 food banks in Pennsylvania, aimed at helping with storage, transportation and distribution efforts.

Food banks in all 67 counties will receive $11.15 million in food, which will include non-perishable and perishable items. The needs of each county will be considered, according to the press release. Hunger-Free Pennsylvania, a network of food banks and charitable organizations, will receive $1 million in emergency funds.

“COVID-19 has turned Pennsylvania upside down and forced thousands out of jobs as we work to flatten the curve, but we’re not willing to accept hunger as our next pandemic,” said Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding.

“We’ll do whatever we can to support our charitable food system, it’s a system that’s supporting hundreds of thousands of Pennsylvanians doing their part to slow the spread for the health of Pennsylvania.”