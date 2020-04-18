HOMESTEAD (KDKA) — As the Coronavirus lingers on, we continue to see neighbors helping neighbors.

That was evident today in Homestead where volunteers gave out hundreds of meals at Barrett Elementary to people who may need a little extra help.

“It helps the community so much because none of us are working are we’re trying to keep safe like we’re told,” Lois Mahnone said.

She runs a salon and right now has no paycheck, and her stimulus check hasn’t arrived.

“Whoever did this, I thank them,” she said.

That would be Joseph McCain.

The Homestead native got help from his job at Consumer Fresh Produce to give out fruits and vegetables to help out hundreds of families.

“I grew up in a household where my mother had multiple sclerosis and my sister had cerebral palsy and people helped me out all the time so for me to be compassionate is an example of what has always been given to me,” he said about his past.

Each family got about 16-18 pounds of produce to help get through a week.

McCain hopes to have more distributions.

“Our hearts are still about each other,” Carla Tinsley said. “Togetherness.”

Carla and her cousin Arletta said this food helps them they take care of their grandchildren who are home from school.

“So this comes in handy, giving them snacks and stuff during the day when they would usually be in school,” Arletta said to KDKA.

Once this pandemic is finally over, McCain hopes we will continue to come together as a community and help each other.

“If we become united and realize we are all the same regardless of what are nationalities are what our color is, we’ll do fine here in America,” he said.