



PITCAIRN (KDKA) — A local police department is helping its autistic residents during these unprecedented times.

The Pitcairn Police Department created a decal with the label “Occupant With Autism” for residents’ cars or homes to assist first responders.

“For people with autism, the Pitcairn Police Department fully understands that interacting with first responders is very critical. On the other hand, it is just as essential for the first responders to understand autism and be prepared to respond effectively and safely on certain incidents or traffic stops,” the department said in a Facebook post.

The decals are free and can be picked up at the Pitcairn Police Department Monday through Friday during “daylight hours.” The department is also willing to deliver a decal to homes due to the coronavirus outbreak and can be emailed at chief@pitcairnborough.us for any decal requests.

The department also stressed that this decal is available for not just Pitcairn residents but to anyone who needs it.