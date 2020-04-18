



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed 1,628 additional positive cases of Coronavirus Saturday, as well as 80 additional Coronavirus-related deaths.

Total cases of the virus statewide now stands at 31,069, and the death toll is now up to 836.

The Health Department says all 67 counties in Pennsylvania now have cases of COVID-19.

All patients are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

State health officials say 122,896 patients have tested negative for the virus.

More information on the Coronavirus pandemic:

The entire state remains under a Stay-At-Home Order. Also, all non-life-sustaining businesses have been ordered to be closed and schools are closed statewide indefinitely.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.