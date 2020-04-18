HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry is now accepting applications from certain workers affected by the coronavirus outbreak.
Nontraditional workers like independent contractors, gig workers, clergy, the self-employed and people without sufficient work history to qualify for regular unemployment benefits can file for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, known as PUA. PUA is covered by the national the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
PUA will provide up to 39 weeks of unemployment benefits and will not surpass the maximum unemployment benefit rate of $572 per week.
Documentation to prove COVID-19 has negatively impacted or left a non-traditional worker unemployed will be required as well proof of employment or self-employment. Additional documentation will also be requested.
Anyone collecting PUA benefits could be eligible for an extra $600 per week from the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) program and will have to do nothing to receive that particular benefit.
