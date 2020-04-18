CAMP HILL, Pa. (KDKA) — Rite Aid is expanding testing sites to four states: Ohio, Michigan, New Jersey and New York.
New self-swab testing sites will be available at the following locations:
-
- Lansing, Mich.: 715 South Main Street in Eaton Rapids
- Flint, Mich.: 9090 Miller Road in Swartz Creek
- Detroit, Mich.: 46977 Romeo Plank Road in Macomb
- South N.J.: 501 Clements Bridge Road in Barrington
- Cleveland, Ohio: 5795 State Road in Parma
- Toledo, Ohio: 7225 Airport Highway in Holland
- Utica, N.Y.: 4854 Commercial Drive in New Hartford
The Pennsylvania-based company said the testing sites will be opening on Monday, April 20, and they will be open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Rite Aid said it expects it will be able to conduct 200 tests per day through online appointments. Patients must be 18 years old or older, have government-issued identification and register online to schedule a time for testing.
Rite Aid pharmacists will be overseeing the tests, which will take place in Rite Aid parking lots. People must remain in their vehicles during the entirety of testing.
Rite Aid said it expects to open more testing sites in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Delaware, Idaho in addition to more in New Jersey, New York, Michigan and Ohio. Rite Aid opened its first self-swab testing site in Monroeville on April 16.
You must log in to post a comment.