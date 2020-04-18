PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Saturday sunny skies will be the highlight of the day.
A few snowflakes will be around this morning, but otherwise high pressure builds in and our high temperatures will make it to 50 degrees.
Clouds decreasing through the day will bring plenty of sunshine to enjoy.
We get even warmer temperatures for Sunday with a high of 60 degrees and a slight chance for a few light rain showers north in the afternoon and evening.
Most of the day will be dry and mostly cloudy.
Monday we still remain a little below normal for our high temperatures and low temperatures.
We will be dry with more sunshine until the next chance for “April showers” arrive on Tuesday.
