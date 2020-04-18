OAKLAND (KDKA) – It appears a staple of Pittsburgh has shut its doors.
The Original Hot Dog Shop in Oakland was empty on Saturday afternoon and word spread quickly around social media, including a message from Pitt Football coach Pat Narduzzi.
Going to miss those fries! #RIPTheO
— Pat Narduzzi (@CoachDuzzPittFB) April 18, 2020
According to “The Blessing Board” a non-profit organization that provides donated household furnishings to those in need at no cost, said that Bruce Simon, an owner of The Original Hot Dog Shop, donated 35,000 pounds of potatoes and other food to give to Light of Life.
“A few weeks ago, because of the coronavirus and a number of other things, Bruce decided to close,” the video said.
KDKA’s Shelby Cassesse stopped by The Original Hot Dog Shop on Saturday and saw locked doors, an empty store, and even the grill had been removed.
We have reached out to The Original Hot Dog Shop for comment and are awaiting a response.
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
You must log in to post a comment.