



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department says the number of Coronavirus-related deaths has climbed to 50, and the total number of cases of the virus county-wide now stands at 1,035, including 1,019 confirmed cases and 16 probable cases.

The county defines a probable case as someone who has not been tested yet but is displaying COVID-19 symptoms and has been in contact with another person with a confirmed case.

“We are including probable cases to better assess the level of community spread,” the health department said in a press release.

While the county is reporting 50 deaths, 4 of those deaths are labeled as probable. All deaths have occurred in people ages 56-103. The median age of those who have died in the county is 85.

Health officials confirmed 3 additional deaths and 26 additional cases Sunday.

Of the patients, 180 have been or are hospitalized.

There have been 2 additional hospitalizations in the last 24 hours.

There are more women who have been diagnosed, making up 54 percent of total cases. Men make up 46 percent of total cases. People ages 25-49 still make up the majority of people diagnosed with COVID-19 at 36 percent. People ages 50-64 make up 28 percent of cases, while people 65 years old or older make up 27 percent of cases.

