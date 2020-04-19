BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Gov. Wolf Says Planning In Works To Gradually Reopen Economy, No Timetable
PLUM BOROUGH (KDKA) — Allegheny County Police are investigating after discovering potential human remains discarded in a garbage bag.

A Plum Borough police officer had been patrolling “a site known for illegal dumping and off road vehicle use,” according to officials. He then reportedly found the garbage bag with what appeared to be human remains.

The remains have been transported to the Allegheny County Medical Examiners Office.

