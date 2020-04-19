Comments
BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) — One person was killed in an accident involving a tractor-trailer overnight on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Beaver County.
Beaver County dispatchers tell KDKA that the accident happened around 2:00 a.m. near mile marker 15 in the westbound lanes of Interstate-76 near the Beaver Falls Interchange.
Dispatchers also tell KDKA that the coroner was called to the scene, and that the incident is under investigation.
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
You must log in to post a comment.