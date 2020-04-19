PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Kennywood ranked highly in the National Amusement Park Historical Association’s 34th Annual Amusement Parks and Attractions Survey.
Kennywood won the Favorite Traditional Parks category. The park also led in the Favorite Steel Roller Coaster, the Phantom’s Revenge, and won the Favorite New Attraction category with the Steel Curtain roller coaster. It tied for second for Favorite Wood Roller Coaster with the decades-old, classic coaster Jack Rabbit.
We so greatly appreciate the honors and recognition from the National Amusement Park Historical Association! Thanks for…
Posted by Kennywood Park on Sunday, April 19, 2020
The survey was based on results from 2019. Kennywood has ranked in multiple categories in the survey every year since 1987, the year the survey was started.
