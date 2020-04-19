Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police, firefighters and medics responded to reports of a vehicle over a hillside early this morning.
Around 12:15 a.m., officials found an unconscious female driver in the car over a hillside between Oakwood and Haverhill streets. There was no mention in the press release about any passengers. Emergency medical services relocated the woman from the vehicle to an ambulance and “attempted life-saving procedures” on her, according to the press release.
She was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital. Neither the identity of the woman nor the cause of the crash has been released yet.
The Collision Investigation Unit is investigating.
