Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — During the growing Coronavirus outbreak, more and more birthday parties are happening at a distance.
These parties often consist of parades right in front of peoples houses.
Noah Hartman turned 12 years old this week and it was important for him to be with his friends, so they came to him.
His mother, Kelly Hartman said it was incredible.
“This has been overwhelming. It’s just — I’m so thankful and so glad that he has so many people that love him,” Hartman said.
Friends say that they wanted to make his birthday as special as possible — and they did.
You must log in to post a comment.