PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — ‘Mothers Against Drunk Driving’ is hosting a ‘celebration of life’ teleconference on Zoom on Sunday.
The organization will share stories of crime and DUI victims.
The conference will run from 11:30 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.
The event will feature Helen Witty, MADD’s National President and a special message from Jennifer Storm, PA Victim Witness Advocate.
MADD Manager of Victim Services, Mila Hayes, will also be in attendance outlining the extensive services the organization provides to victims of DUI and DWI.
The event will end with attendees being asked to share stories of their loves ones.
Each attendee should bring a photo to share if they have been impacted and will be offered the opportunity to self-identify if they are a survivor of a crash.
This event is open to victims of all crimes in recognition of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week.
MADD is asking that all attendees pre-register for this event in order to attend.
