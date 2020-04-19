



NEW CUMBERLAND, WV (KDKA) – Bryson and Reed Adams are 9 and 7-years-old, respectively.

Two years ago, their grandmother taught them to sew and according to their mother Christine, their love for it has grown ever since.

Now, with their own sewing machines in place, they’ve become the heroes that a small town in West Virginia needs.

“There are heroes all around us,” Christine Adams said in an email to KDKA. “I just happen to be raising my heroes.”

They’ve been busy ever since their Christmas 2019 present of sewing machines, making quilts, hair scrunchies, baby doll accessories, pillowcases, and other items.

The sisters have now turned their efforts to making masks.

Each mask comes with a handmade card.

“One of my best friends received the first mask made and told the girls that she always looks for helpers in times of need,” Christine said. “They were her helper. Since then, Bryson and Reed have not stopped sewing, have not stopped helpng, have not stopped inspiring.”

So far, Bryson and Reed have distributed 396 masks and are showing no signs of slowing down.

“If two littler girls can help our small community, our little piece of ‘Almost Heaven,’ their friends, and their family, just imagine what is possible.”