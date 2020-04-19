



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pennsylvanians entering an essential business are now required to wear a mask under a state order that went into effect Sunday at 8 p.m.

Signs outside of the Waterworks Market District Sunday informed shoppers they had to wear a mask to enter the store.

Several local vendors are still selling or giving away masks.

David Alan, owner of David Alan Clothing, is used to creating custom suits for celebrities like WWE star John Cena and Steeler Ryan Shazier.

On April 4, he began selling masks while he watched suit sales take a hit.

“We just decided to partner with our manufacturing team and see if we could help out,” he said.

His masks are produced in Thailand and distributed from his Pittsburgh shop, allowing him to mass-produce.

“We’re able to produce right now about 7,000 units a day and our goal is to ramp up our business to be about 30,000 a day,” he said.

Alan says they’ve been able to donate masks to first responders and hospitals while selling others online for $11.99 apiece.

A portion of the sales is going to a coronavirus relief fund.

Alan says masks typically take seven to ten days to ship.

“We know we needed to help,” Alan said. “We know that we needed to get involved in any capacity and that’s really the key of why we wanted to do this.“

In Wilkinsburg, Mayor Marita Garrett is giving masks away from her Penn Ave. shop, Free Store Wilkinsburg.

”Trying to get them in the hands of everyone,” she said. “We’re talking about the youth, adults, seniors, just making sure that all of the community are equipped for this.”

Masks at her store are limited, but anyone is welcome to have one while they’re available.

Garrett said the store runs out of masks within the first hour it’s open Thursday through Saturday.

”This isn’t just a Wilkinsburg issue or problem,” she said. “It’s regional, nationwide really in regards to accessing the masks. So, we’re here to do our part to make sure our region stays safe.”

Other stores like Clarissa Boutique is making masks, as well.

It’s also possible to make a mask at home.