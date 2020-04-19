BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Gov. Wolf Says Planning In Works To Gradually Reopen Economy, No Timetable
By Mary Ours
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It will be a clear and cold start Sunday morning.

We will get even warmer temperatures than yesterday with a high of 60 degrees.

In Greene County, there is a Frost Advisory until 9:00 a.m.

There’s a slight chance for a few light rain showers north in the afternoon, but most of the day will be dry with increasing clouds.

On Monday, we still remain a little below normal for our high and low temperatures, but we will be dry with more sunshine.

The next chance for “April showers” arrives on Tuesday.

