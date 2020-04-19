Comments
WEATHER LINKS:
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It will be a clear and cold start Sunday morning.
We will get even warmer temperatures than yesterday with a high of 60 degrees.
In Greene County, there is a Frost Advisory until 9:00 a.m.
There’s a slight chance for a few light rain showers north in the afternoon, but most of the day will be dry with increasing clouds.
On Monday, we still remain a little below normal for our high and low temperatures, but we will be dry with more sunshine.
The next chance for “April showers” arrives on Tuesday.
WEATHER LINKS:
Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos
Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.
You must log in to post a comment.