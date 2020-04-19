



BUTLER CITY (KDKA) — Two suspects were arrested after allegedly robbing an Ez Stop location in Butler City, causing damage to the property while doing so, and fleeing police.

The attempted robbery occurred around 6:30 Sunday morning, according to Butler City Police. Butler City Police report finding the door to the store, located on the 300 block of North Main Street, smashed in. Police say they also found a dark-colored sedan leaving the property and followed after the vehicle.

Suspects Trevor Walker, 30, and Matthew Cline, 36, exited the vehicle after reaching a dead-end at West Fulton, according to the police report. An officer arrested Walker while Cline reportedly continued to elude police on foot. Cline was arrested by police a few streets away by Butler City police officers. He was taken to the hospital to receive treatment for some unspecified but reportedly minor injuries.

Officers say they discovered a large safe in the backseat of the car Cline and Walker had been in. According to police, the safe contained $6,000 but it had not been cracked open. Police accuse Cline and Walker of doing $5,000 in damages to the Ez Stop, including breaking the cash register, a cooler door, a state lottery machine and the front door.

Walker and Cline each are awaiting arraignment on five felony charges and three misdemeanor charges. The charges include conspiracy, burglary, theft, receiving stolen property, criminal mischief, fleeing or attempting to leave, possession of instruments of a crime and possession of drug paraphernalia.