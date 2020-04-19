SARVER, Pa. (KDKA) – 65-year-old Joe Marino of Sarver, PA is finishing up an exhausting year of chemotherapy and radiation treatments for pancreatic cancer.
On Tuesday, Marino will be admitted to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Oakland for a potentially life-saving surgery, removing a tumor from one of his arteries.
Since hospital visitations are now restricted due to new safety guidelines over the coronavirus, the husband, father, and grandfather is sadly bracing for a lonely recovery with no family or friends around for support.
Instead, Marino was met by support outside his home on Sunday.
More than 60 vehicles packed with his neighbors and loved ones rolled passed his house with horns blaring and “I love you” being shouted from the windows.
“These neighbors are the greatest in the world I couldn’t ask for… it’s just overwhelming,” said Marino.
Marino told KDKA today’s support coupled with the love for his family will help get him through the challenges ahead.
