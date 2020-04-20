BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Gov. Wolf Says Planning In Works To Gradually Reopen Economy, No Timetable
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting a single-digit increase in Coronavirus cases for the first time in nearly a month; however, they also confirmed five additional deaths.

The number of cases has risen to 1,042 from 1,035 on Sunday. The death toll now stands at 55.

Of the patients who tested positive, 180 have been or are hospitalized. Sixty-nine have been admitted to the ICU and 42 patients have needed ventilators.

County officials say 12,383 tests have been administered through this entire process.

There are still more cases in women than in men. The Health Department says 54 percent of the patients are female, and 46 percent of them are male.

The highest number of cases still remains in the 25-49 age range, with the 50-64 age range next and the 65 and over age range third.

