



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank is planning an emergency food distribution event at Pittsburgh International Airport.

The drive-up distribution will be held Wednesday, April 22, in the airport’s parking lots from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Organizers hope to serve up to 1,500 vehicles during those two hours.

President & CEO of Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank Lisa Scales said in a news release, “The airport is an ideal location. It will be one of our largest distributions to date. Based on logistics, this is hopefully going to be one of our easiest and smoothest distributions.”

Allegheny County Police will be on hand for traffic control purposes.

Vehicles are not permitted to start lining up until 10 a.m.

People who want to take part must be in a vehicle, the Food Bank says. They add that other opportunities are being planned for those who do not have a car. Those events can be found at pittsburghfoodbank.org/gethelp.

Here are some other guidelines for the event:

• Cars will not be permitted to arrive until 10 a.m. Law enforcement handling traffic will ask drivers to come back if they arrive before this time.

• For personal and public safety, in the event of an emergency as well as respect for fellow motorists, vehicles may not wait on the side of the highway or anywhere near airport property, including the Sunoco gas station. Law enforcement will be patrolling these areas and will ensure vehicles are not parked in these areas.

• For everyone’s safety and to maintain the six-foot social distancing guideline, individuals must stay in their cars at all times except to use the provided outdoor restroom facilities. Leaving cars to socialize is prohibited.

• After pulling up to the distribution area, please put the car in park and then unlock the trunk or backseat for food to be loaded. For everyone’s safety, volunteers will not be able to load food into the cars until they are in park.

• To maintain social distancing, when food is being loaded into the car, please do not get out of the car.

• Stay alert and follow the guidance of Food Bank staff and police as they direct cars through the distribution area.

The Food Bank is hosting a distribution event today in Duquesne. It started at noon, but vehicles started lining up this morning. The event runs until 3 p.m.

Duquesne Police do have traffic restrictions in place.