PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One woman was arrested after a man was stabbed in Homewood early Monday morning.
Pittsburgh Police and EMS responded to a report of a male stabbed on the 7100 block of Mount Vernon Street around 1 a.m.
Police say that when responders arrived, they were met by a male with a cut to his left arm.
The man was treated by paramedics.
The injuries sustained were not life-threatening.
The female suspect was arrested on scene.
Police are investigating.
