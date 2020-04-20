BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Gov. Wolf Says Planning In Works To Gradually Reopen Economy, No Timetable
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One woman was arrested after a man was stabbed in Homewood early Monday morning.

Pittsburgh Police and EMS responded to a report of a male stabbed on the 7100 block of Mount Vernon Street around 1 a.m.

Police say that when responders arrived, they were met by a male with a cut to his left arm.

The man was treated by paramedics.

The injuries sustained were not life-threatening.

The female suspect was arrested on scene.

Police are investigating.

