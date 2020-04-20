BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Protesters Gather At City-County Building In Pittsburgh, State Capitol In Harrisburg
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By Jon Delano
Filed Under:2020 Presidential Election, Joe Biden, Jon Delano, Local TV, Michelle Obama, Politics


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Joe Biden says he would take Michelle Obama to be his running mate for the 2020 presidential election.

The presumptive Democratic presidential nominee told KDKA’s Jon Delano that the former first lady would be a strong addition as VP if he thought she would accept the nomination.

“I’d take her in a heartbeat,” Biden said on Monday via Zoom. “She’s brilliant. She knows the way around. She is a really fine woman.”

Biden did say it is still early in the process of selecting a vice president.

“In terms of who to pick, we’re just beginning the process,” Biden told KDKA. “We’ll shortly name the committee to review this and begin to look through the backgrounds of the various potential nominees. And that’s just getting underway.”

PHILADELPHIA, PA - SEPTEMBER 28: U.S. First Lady Michelle Obama campaigns for Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton at Lasalle University on Sept. 28, 2016 in Philadelphia. Michelle Obama speaks about what is at stake in November and urges Pennsylvanians to vote.

(Photo Credit: Jessica Kourkounis/Getty Images)


Biden told KDKA he would not commit to a woman of color on his ticket.

“I’ll commit to that be a woman because it is very important that my administration look like the public, look like the nation. And there will be, committed that there will be a woman of color on the Supreme Court, doesn’t mean there won’t be a vice president, as well,” Biden said.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Twelve county leaders in southwestern Pennsylvania are endorsing Biden for president.

Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald says he and 11 county commissioners in southwestern Pennsylvania endorse Joe Biden for president.

Biden was last in Pittsburgh in November 2019.

Click here to watch the full 10-minute interview with Joe Biden.

Comments