PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Pirates star Josh Bell is spending the spring in Pittsburgh as the coronavirus pandemic has put the baseball season on hold.

It’s been six weeks since spring training was shutdown.

Bell and other players can’t do anything except try to stay in shape while they wait.

“I’ve been here for three weeks now, just hanging out like everybody else, just cooped up inside. But I try to get outside and ride the bike when I can and head down the Allegheny, get out with my dog and try to stay athletic. That’s the key right now,” Bell told KDKA.

Bell is a big key for the Pirates whenever play begins.

He’s coming off a 36-homerun season, which had him pumped for a new beginning.

Bell is hopeful to still get that chance, no matter how different it might look for this one season.

“As baseball players, we’re all going to stay ready. Whenever we get that phone call, we’ll be ready to go whenever that might be. But it is just important for everyone to stay safe during these times. Scary times out there, but it seems like, hopefully in this area, things are taking steps towards the right direction.”