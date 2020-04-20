



BELL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – A Westmoreland County couple faces fines after state police cited them for violating the stay-at-home order.

According to court records, the stay-at-home violation charges were filed after a state trooper pulled a car over along State Route 819 in Bell Township.

Investigators say 27-year-old Kara Lee Lawson and 28-year-old Scott James Renwick, both of Loyalhanna, were reportedly involved in a physical argument in a home not far from where the pair was located.

Because of the alleged fight at the other location, both Lawson and Renwick were cited with harassment with physical contact.

But there would be more — the trooper cited the couple for not adhering to the stay-at-home order from the governor and the state secretary of health.

State police cited that Lawson and Renwick admitted they were at a friend’s house drinking before the fight and not at home.

The order does allow those working at life-sustaining businesses or visiting such businesses to travel about, but if not residents are supposed to be at home pending the lifting of the order.

They’re facing fines anywhere from $10 to $300. These are summary offenses, not criminal charges. They’re only two of a handful facing legal repercussions because of the stay-at-home order.