By Ross Guidotti
BELL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – A Westmoreland County couple faces fines after state police cited them for violating the stay-at-home order.

According to court records, the stay-at-home violation charges were filed after a state trooper pulled a car over along State Route 819 in Bell Township.

Investigators say 27-year-old Kara Lee Lawson and 28-year-old Scott James Renwick, both of Loyalhanna, were reportedly involved in a physical argument in a home not far from where the pair was located.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Because of the alleged fight at the other location, both Lawson and Renwick were cited with harassment with physical contact.

But there would be more — the trooper cited the couple for not adhering to the stay-at-home order from the governor and the state secretary of health.

State police cited that Lawson and Renwick admitted they were at a friend’s house drinking before the fight and not at home.

The order does allow those working at life-sustaining businesses or visiting such businesses to travel about, but if not residents are supposed to be at home pending the lifting of the order.

They’re facing fines anywhere from $10 to $300. These are summary offenses, not criminal charges. They’re only two of a handful facing legal repercussions because of the stay-at-home order.

