BUTLER, PA (KDKA) – The Butler County Alliance for Children is asking for unopened games and coloring books to hand out to families in the community.
Denna Hays told KDKA the concern for increased child abuse grows as the stay-at-home order continues.
So the group started a new initiative called, “Play Safe, Stay Safe.”
The group hopes by collecting board games, coloring books and more, it will give children at home more options to stay busy.
“We aren’t just worried about the stereotypical children that people tend to associate with child abuse and neglect. This concern incorporates our entire population of kids since everyone’s situation has changed,” Hays said.
The hope is to start handing out games by the end of next week at the school meal distributions, but Hays said they need a lot of games since about 2,800 meals are given out.
If you want to buy or donate, you can leave your donation on the front bench outside the office during business hours at 1015 E. Jefferson St. in Butler.
