At a Monday afternoon press conference, Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine announced Pennsylvanians can now break down COVID-19 case counts by zip codes.

You can now view that data on the health department’s website here.

Even if your zip code has a ⬇️ number of confirmed #COVID19 cases, it's still important to #StayHomePA 🏠 😷 #MaskUpPA if you must leave your home ↔️ Continue to practice social distancing + stay at least 6 feet away from others pic.twitter.com/5JsZe4WLJz — PA Department of Health (@PAHealthDept) April 20, 2020

No matter how many cases your area has, though, the Department of Health says it’s still important to stay home, wear a mask whenever you leave and stay six feet away from others.

Total cases of the virus statewide now stands at 33,232 and the death toll is now up to 1,204.

The Health Department says all 67 counties in Pennsylvania now have cases of COVID-19.

State health officials say 129,720 patients have tested negative for the virus.

