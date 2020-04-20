



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 948 additional positive cases of Coronavirus statewide, as well as 92 more deaths.

Total cases of the virus statewide now stands at 33,232, and the death toll is now up to 1,204. The Health Department says all 67 counties in Pennsylvania now have cases of COVID-19. All patients with the virus are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

State health officials say 129,720 patients have tested negative for the virus.

Pennsylvania Sec. of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said, “As we start to see the number of new COVID-19 cases decrease across the state that does not mean we can stop practicing social distancing. We must continue to stay home to protect ourselves, our families and our community. If you must go out, please make as few trips as possible and wear a mask to protect not only yourself, but others. We need all Pennsylvanians to continue to heed these efforts to protect our vulnerable Pennsylvanians, our health care workers and frontline responders.”

Thirty-nine percent of the cases have been diagnosed in the 25-49 age group. Nearly 28% percent of cases are between the ages of 50-64, and 24% in the 65 or older age group..

Here is the full age breakdown from the state:

Less than 1% are aged 0-4;

Nearly 1% are aged 5-12;

1% are aged 13-18;

6% are aged 19-24;

39% are aged 25-49;

28% are aged 50-64; and

24% are aged 65 or older.

According to state health numbers, there are 4,689 resident cases of COVID-19 in nursing and personal care homes across Pennsylvania. Among in employees there are 504 diagnosed cases, bringing the entire total to 5,193. Out of the total deaths across Pennsylvania, state officials say 682 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Locally, Allegheny County health officials confirmed 1,042 positive cases and 55 deaths on Monday.

Here is the state’s county-by-county breakdown:

Adams — Positives 85; Negatives 1208; Deaths 1

Allegheny — Positives 1042; Negatives 11348; Deaths 55

Armstrong — Positives 38; Negatives 459; Deaths 2

Beaver — Positives 298; Negatives 1621; Deaths 36

Bedford — Positives 15; Negatives 103; Deaths 1

Berks — Positives 1945; Negatives 3948; Deaths 74

Blair — Positives 14; Negatives 637; Deaths 0

Bradford — Positives 25; Negatives 391; Deaths 1

Bucks — Positives 1812; Negatives 5742; Deaths 90

Butler — Positives 161; Negatives 1801; Deaths 5

Cambria — Positives 19; Negatives 499; Deaths 1

Cameron — Positives 1; Negatives 19; Deaths 0

Carbon — Positives 144; Negatives 781; Deaths 9

Centre — Positives 73; Negatives 605; Deaths 1

Chester — Positives 883; Negatives 3994; Deaths 44

Clarion — Positives 18; Negatives 376; Deaths 1

Clearfield — Positives 11; Negatives 327; Deaths 0

Clinton — Positives 11; Negatives 109; Deaths 0

Columbia — Positives 208; Negatives 194; Deaths 7

Crawford — Positives 16; Negatives 549; Deaths 0

Cumberland — Positives 186; Negatives 904; Deaths 4

Dauphin — Positives 386; Negatives 2396; Deaths 9

Delaware — Positives 2484; Negatives 6398; Deaths 99

Elk — Positives 2; Negatives 118; Deaths 0

Erie — Positives 60; Negatives 1335; Deaths 0

Fayette — Positives 67; Negatives 1354; Deaths 3

Forest — Positives 7; Negatives 21; Deaths 0

Franklin — Positives 115; Negatives 2174; Deaths 0

Fulton — Positives 2; Negatives 54; Deaths 0

Greene — Positives 25; Negatives 324; Deaths 0

Huntingdon — Positives 13; Negatives 179; Deaths 0

Indiana — Positives 53; Negatives 439; Deaths 4

Jefferson — Positives 3; Negatives 255; Deaths 0

Juniata — Positives 72; Negatives 69; Deaths 0

Lackawanna — Positives 646; Negatives 1573; Deaths 41

Lancaster — Positives 1236; Negatives 5808; Deaths 66

Lawrence — Positives 59; Negatives 531; Deaths 5

Lebanon — Positives 502; Negatives 1972; Deaths 5

Lehigh — Positives 2245; Negatives 5792; Deaths 33

Luzerne — Positives 1767; Negatives 3399; Deaths 36

Lycoming — Positives 40; Negatives 775; Deaths 0

McKean — Positives 4; Negatives 123; Deaths 0

Mercer — Positives 59; Negatives 500; Deaths 1

Mifflin — Positives 20; Negatives 523; Deaths 0

Monroe — Positives 970; Negatives 2061; Deaths 39

Montgomery — Positives 3040; Negatives 12304; Deaths 184

Montour — Positives 48; Negatives 2931; Deaths 0

Northampton — Positives 1469; Negatives 4868; Deaths 36

Northumberland — Positives 73; Negatives 274; Deaths 0

Perry — Positives 20; Negatives 119; Deaths 1

Philadelphia — Positives 9038; Negatives 20477; Deaths 262

Pike — Positives 304; Negatives 982; Deaths 9

Potter — Positives 4; Negatives 55; Deaths 0

Schuylkill — Positives 267; Negatives 1473; Deaths 5

Snyder — Positives 28; Negatives 128; Deaths 1

Somerset — Positives 19; Negatives 336; Deaths 0

Sullivan — Positives 1; Negatives 24; Deaths 0

Susquehanna — Positives 66; Negatives 177; Deaths 4

Tioga — Positives 14; Negatives 175; Deaths 1

Union — Positives 28; Negatives 412; Deaths 0

Venango — Positives 6; Negatives 189; Deaths 0

Warren — Positives 1; Negatives 135; Deaths 0

Washington — Positives 83; Negatives 1553; Deaths 2

Wayne — Positives 85; Negatives 402; Deaths 3

Westmoreland — Positives 286; Negatives 3481; Deaths 16

Wyoming — Positives 17; Negatives 77; Deaths 1

York — Positives 493; Negatives 5360; Deaths 6

The entire state remains under a Stay-At-Home Order. Also, all non-life-sustaining businesses have been ordered to be closed and schools are closed statewide indefinitely.

A mandate is also now in place for mask wearing if you are out for essentials.

The governor hopes to begin gradual reopening of the state on May 8.

