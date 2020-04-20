



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — As of 8:00 p.m. on Sunday evening in Pennsylvania, the state’s order went into effect requiring shoppers and customers alike to wear a face covering.

Shoppers will be required to wear a mask in order to enter stores.

If you don’t have one, stores can turn you away and tell you to get one.

As of 8:00 p.m. on Sunday evening in Pennsylvania, the state's order went into effect requiring shoppers and customers alike to wear a face covering.

Places like grocery stores, pharmacies, and other essential businesses are required to give you an alternative pickup method as well.

This order is not only affecting shoppers, as employees are mandated to wear masks too.

So if you need to find a mask, there are stores around the area that are selling them or giving them away.

One example is David Alan Clothing. They are mass producing about 7,000 masks per day and hope to get up to 30,000 per day.

They are selling the masks on their website for $11.99, with some of the money going to a Coronavirus relief fund.

In Wilkinsburg, their mayor is giving them away at the free store in Wilkinsburg.

They are limited in supply, but anyone is welcome while supplies last.

“Trying to get them in the hands of everyone. We’re talking about the youth, adults, seniors, just making sure that all of the communities are equipped for this,” said Mayor Marita Garrett.

Several other stores are also making masks, including Clarissa Boutique in Lawrenceville, with their profits going to help the food bank.

If purchasing a mask isn’t feasible, it’s possible to make them at home using step-by-step instructions following the video below.

