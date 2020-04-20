PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh CLO is canceling its 2020 summer season because of coronavirus.
The summer season of musicals was set to open on June 2, but is now cancelled because of the “uncertainties and risks related to the ongoing health crisis.”
“Cancelling our summer musicals was an incredibly painful decision to have to make, and creates a significant financial hardship for our non-profit, which relies on the loyalty of our patrons, supporters and ticket buyers,” said Pittsburgh CLO Executive Producer and CEO Van Kaplan in a press release.
Those who bought season tickets, gift cards or reserved group tickets can go online for more information.
Pittsburgh CLO also announced its 75th anniversary “Season To Remember” for next year on June 1.
