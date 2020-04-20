PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto wrote a letter to President Donald Trump, saying America’s cities need $250 billion in emergency funding.
City officials are estimating revenues will drop 21 percent this year, which would mean a loss of $127 million.
But the city is continuing to pay its essential workers.
That’s why Dan Gilman, the mayor’s chief of staff, says federal relief is critical to keeping the city running.
“We need to continue to make payroll. We need to continue to get paychecks in the hands of critical employees who are keeping us safe and keeping this city functioning. So we don’t want to wait for future rounds and more congressional deliberations. We want to see action out of D.C. now,” Gilman said.
Gilman said the mayor’s letter was received in the West Wing. Peduto also spoke to White House officials over the weekend after sending the letter.
